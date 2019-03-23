Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to President's Representative on death of his wife

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today offered his sincere condolences to Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the President's Representative, on the death of his wife.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless her soul and bestow patience and solace upon her family.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also offered his condolences to Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi.