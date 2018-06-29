Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Sheikh Al-Azhar on death of his sister

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, made today a telephone call to the Grand Imam of the Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Sheikh Ahmad Al Tayeb, expressing his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of his sister.

Sheikh Mohamed prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and grant patience and solace to her family.

The Grand Imam of the Al-Azhar Al-Sharif extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his noble feelings. He also wished him good health and happiness.