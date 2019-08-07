Mohamed bin Zayed orders to disburse 2nd instalment of Dh1.6bn housing loans

By Wam

Upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has ordered to disburse the second instalment of housing loans to Emirati citizens in 2019.

The disbursement of the loans is based on the keenness of the country’s leadership to ensure social stability and improve the living standards of UAE citizens, as well as to promote their role in achieving social development.

The second instalment of housing loans, numbering 1,000 and valued at AED1.6 billion, is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and is part of work of the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Programme ‘Ghadan 21’ to double the number of housing loans available to Emirati citizens. Ahead of Eid al-Fitr, a total of 2,000 loans, valued at AED3.4 billion, were awarded during the programme’s first instalment in 2019.