Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today performed Eid Al Adha prayers at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Among those who offered prayer alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed were H.H. Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; a number of Sheikhs, ministers; top military and civil officials in the country.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Shamsi delivered the Eid prayers sermon, during which he spoke about the significance of the occasion, the noble values of the Prophet Ibrahim, PBUH, and the moral lessons of Eid al-Adha.

He also wished more security, stability and welfare for the UAE and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the nation's martyrs in Paradise. Sheikh Al Shamsi also prayed for the triumph of the UAE and Arab Coalition in Yemen which came together to restore the rights of the oppressed, and wished Arab and Muslim nations more prosperity and stability.

Following the prayers, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid greetings with worshippers.