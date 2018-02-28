Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from US President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a telephone call from US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed the distinguished relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and means of strengthening them in various fields, so as to achieve the aspirations of the leaderships of both sides.

During the call, they discussed regional developments and opportunities to further strengthen the US-UAE partnership in a number of security and economic fields.

The US President thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his leadership role in mobilising regional and international support in effectively addressing Iran's destabilising activities, while Sheikh Mohamed thanked President Trump for his key role in fighting against extremism and terrorism.

The two sides agreed on the importance of regional cooperation and on the role of the GCC in reducing regional threats and ensuring the economic prosperity of the region.