Mohamed bin Zayed receives Duke of York

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday, received HRH Prince Andrew, Duke of York, at Qasr Al Bahr Palace, in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Prince Andrew's visit to the UAE and expressed his pride over the UAE's historic ties with the United Kingdom and their mutual interest in developing and sustaining them for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Andrew engaged in cordial talks and exchanged views on a number of topics of mutual interest.

Present were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; Sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.