Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Mushrif Palace

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Abu Dhabi's Mushrif Palace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Eid greetings with a number of Sheikhs, top officials, senior civil and military officers, UAE citizens and expatriate residents.

The audience extended greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan while wishing him good health and prosperity to continue the development march of the country.

They also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless the homeland under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; a number of Sheikhs, ministers; top military and civil officials in the country, also received Eid greetings alongside Sheikh Mohamed.