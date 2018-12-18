Mohamed bin Zayed receives Guinean Prime Minister

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea Ibrahima Kassory Fofana.

Sheikh Mohamed and Fofana discussed cooperation and bilateral relations as well as ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two friendly countries, especially in the development, economic, and investment domains.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of mutual concern.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation also attended the meeting.