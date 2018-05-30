Mohamed bin Zayed receives his fellow pilots of Air Forces

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has met with his fellow pilots of the Air Forces.

This came when His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited the residence of Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Hamel Al Qubaisi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, at Al Karama Area, Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed happiness at meeting them, while exchanging greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to preserve the homeland and wished health and happiness to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed also exchanged cordial talks with his fellow pilots which reflects the strong bonds between the leadership and Emiratis.

They recalled the memory of the formation of the first Helicopter Squadron and the most important moments they experienced during that period. They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Paradise. They also highlighted Sheikh Zayed's efforts to modernise the UAE Armed Forces, which boasts the highest levels of readiness and efficiency.