Mohamed bin Zayed receives Kuwait's Minister of Defence

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday, Sheikh Nasser bin Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Kuwait, His Highness welcomed Sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah, and held discussions on the brotherly relations between the two countries, and means of boosting them across various sectors, especially in the military and security fields, to meet the aspirations of their peoples.

During the meeting, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Nasser conveyed the greetings of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his best wishes to the UAE leadership and people for further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed relayed to Sheikh Nasser his greetings to the Emir of Kuwait and his well wishes to Kuwait and its people, wishing them further progress and prosperity under the leadership of Sheikh Sabah Al Sabah.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court, Lt. General Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwait Army and Major General Mohammad Abdullah Al-Kandari, General Staff of the Operations and Plans Authority, among various officials.