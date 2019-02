By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Conte discussed cooperation and bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in the best interest of the two sides.

They also tackled a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.