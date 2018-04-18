Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidential Camel Racing Team

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received, at his majlis in Qasr Al Bahr, the Presidential Camel Racing Team, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Head of the Racing Centre and Presidential Camel Racing Team, and with the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed the accomplishments of the Presidential Camel Racing Team which participated in major festivals during this year.

The team won 42 trophies at festivals that included the Sheikh Zayed Camel Races Grand Prix, the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, the Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Camel Race Festival, and the finals of Al Wathba and Al Marmoum.

The team also ended the season with a historic achievement, by completing five laps for Al Hawl in five festivals.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed praised the team’s performance and efforts, which also improved the performance of their camels while highlighting the importance of continuing their success and winning awards.

He added that the wise leadership’s support for camel racing is due to its connection to traditional Arab heritage and legacy that is rooted in the nation’s identity, as well as the efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to preserve the UAE’s heritage for future generations.