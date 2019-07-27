Mohamed bin Zayed receives World Food Programme Executive Director

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, WFP, in Abu Dhabi today.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Beasley's visit to the UAE, which is made within the framework of cooperation and coordination between the UAE humanitarian organisations and the WFP to help the needy and affected people in different parts of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the WFP Executive Director discussed means to liaise cooperation between the UAE authorities concerned with humanitarian affairs, and the programme. They also reviewed a number of topics relating to the humanitarian services and the challenges faced by the Programme to reach the affected people in some areas.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.