Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Global Market's Board

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a Resolution restructuring the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, under the chairmanship of Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh.

Under the Resolution, the ADGM shall have the following Board Members: Saif Mohamed Ali Al Hajeri, Waleed Ahmed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mohammed Najm Mohammed Al Qubaisi, and Hamed Shahwan Al Dhaheri.