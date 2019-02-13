Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Housing Authority's board

By Wam

In his capacity as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has issued a resolution restructuring the board of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority under the chairmanship of Jabr Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi.

The resolution named the following persons as members of the board: Saif Badr Al Qubaisi (Deputy Chairman), Saif Ali Saif Al Qubaisi, Abdullah Abdul Hamid Al Sahi, Ali Jasim Al Mazrouie and Ali Al Haj Al Mehairbi.