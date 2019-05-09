Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Italian Deputy Premier

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has sent a message to Matteo Salvini, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on consolidating bilateral relations.

The message was handed over by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during his meeting with Salvini today in the Italian capital, where the UAE top diplomat conveyed to the Italian minister the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their wishes for continued prosperity and progress to Italy.

Salvini reciprocated sincere wishes for more progress and stability to the UAE.

The meeting addressed prospects for further advancing bilateral relations, with the two sides exchanging views over the latest regional developments in addition to an array of international and regional issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the privileged relations between the two friendly countries and the steadily growing relations at all fronts, with the Italian minister hailing the prestigious status enjoyed by the UAE at the regional and international scene.

Attending the meeting was Omar Obaid Mohamed Al Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Italy.