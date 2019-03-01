Mohamed bin Zayed speaks with India, Pakistan Prime Ministers over telephone

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held two phone calls on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan.

His Highness and the two Prime Ministers exchanged talks on recent developments in the India-Pakistan arena. Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the importance behind dealing with these worrying developments, and working towards easing tensions between the two countries, prioritising dialogue and communication between the parties.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince stressed the UAE's will to support positive relations between the two neighbouring countries, noting the common historical and cultural ties that brings them together.

Sheikh Mohammed underscored the UAE's keenness on ensuring peace and stability in India-Pakistan ties, expressing his great confidence in the two countries' leadership prioritising peaceful dialogue in dealing with the developments that have occurred in the past few days.