Mohamed bin Zayed visits Indonesia's Bogor Botanical Gardens

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, accompanied by President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, visited the Bogor Botanical Gardens, south of Jakarta.

Located in Bogor city centre, the botanical gardens adjoin the Bogor Presidential Palace, spanning an area of 210 acres, with thousands of different trees and plant species of various origins.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Widodo planted a tree as a symbolic gesture of the deep friendly ties between the two countries.

His Highness left a note in the Bogo Palace VIP Visitor's Book, saying, "I was pleased to visit the friendly Republic of Indonesia, and to have met with President Joko Widodo. I would like to express my thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality received. The bilateral ties between our two countries are strong, and I hope that they continue to grow and progress in the future, in the interest of the two friendly nations and their peoples."

The two parties planted the Agathis dammara, an evergreen coniferous timber tree native to Indonesia's Moluccas, Celebes and the Philippines. The tree is a source of dammar gum, also known as cat-eye resin.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry also accompanied His Highness on the tour.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Indonesian President witness exchange of various agreements between the two countries

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, today witnessed the signing of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding for joint action between the two countries across various sectors.

The agreements are as follows: 1) An agreement on the protection and promotion of investments was signed from the UAE side by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Retno Marsudi, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

2) A Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for the establishment of a joint consular committee was also signed by Al Jaber and Marsudi.

3) An MoU in defence cooperation was signed by Al Jaber and Ryamizard Ryacudu, Minister of Defence of Indonesia.

4) An MoU in the field of fisheries on behalf of the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment was inked by Al Jaber and Susi Pudjiastuti, Indonesia's Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

5) An agreement to amend the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement was signed on 11th November, 1995, by Al Jaber and Indonesia's Finance Minister, Sri Mulyani.

6) A cooperation agreement in the field of mutual administrative assistance in customs affairs was signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Mulyani.

7) An MoU in the tourism sector was signed by the UAE's Minister of Economy and Arief Yahya, Indonesia's Minister of Tourism.

8) An MoU on cultural cooperation was signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Muhadjir Effendy, Indonesia's Minister of Education and Culture.

9) An MoU on industry development was signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Minister of Industry.

10) A comprehensive strategic framework agreement in the field of refining, petrochemicals, retail, marketing of LPG and liquefied natural gas was signed by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Nicke Widyawati, CEO of Pertamina.

11) An MoU between Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical was signed by Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of the Petroleum and Petrochemicals platform in the Mubadala Investment Company, and Dr. Rainer Seele, CEO of OMV, and Erwin Ciputra, President Director of PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk and PT Chandra Asri Perkasa.

12) An MoU between DP World and Maspion Group was signed by Sultan Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Alim Markus, President Director of the Maspion Group.

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Jakarta, holds talks with Indonesian President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has arrived in Jakarta, marking his state visit to the Republic of Indonesia.

Upon the arrival at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by President Joko Widodo of Indonesia.

Sheikh Mohamed was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arriving with his entourage at the Bogor Palace where the national anthems of the two countries were played as the Artillery fired 21 rounds in salute of His Highness, who then inspected a Guard of Honour.

Sheikh Mohamed then shook hands with Indonesian ministers and senior officials. Also, the Indonesian President shook hands with the delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Widodo held official talks at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, on ways to further enhance the friendly and cooperation relations between the UAE and Indonesia, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting touched on cooperation between the two countries in the investment, economic, cultural, developmental and agricultural fields, in addition to many vital aspects that are of interest to both countries.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to the Indonesian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for further progress, stability and prosperity to the Republic of Indonesia.

"The visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to the friendly Republic of Indonesia in 1990 underscored the great importance the UAE leadership attaches to the UAE-Indonesian relations. These relations have witnessed growth and progress in various fields, and there is an Emirati vision for further developing these relations during the next stage," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, has great interest in strengthening relations and partnerships with the Republic of Indonesia in many important and vital areas, especially in the fields of oil, gas, renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, investment and others. The economic relations between the two countries have a lot of opportunities and elements of development and prosperity, which is important to invest in, in the future, to further strengthen development links," Sheikh Mohamed added.

For his part, the Indonesian President welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to his country. He expressed confidence that the visit strongly supports the outstanding relations between the two countries and promotes cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Indonesia.

The Indonesian president also stressed his country's keenness to strengthen its relations with the UAE.

He called on the UAE investors to take advantage of existing investment opportunities in Indonesia, stressing the strong political will of his government to encourage investment.

The two sides highlighted the importance of consolidating and spreading the values of tolerance, cooperation and co-existence between the peoples of the world to enjoy security, stability and progress.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Widodo stressed the need for the international community to redouble its efforts to achieve peace and security in the region and the world.

The delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohamed includes H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Also accompanying Sheikh Mohamed are Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and Mohammed Abdullah bin Mutlaq Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and several other senior officials.