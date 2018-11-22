Mohamed bin Zayed visits Sheikh Zayed Centre at The Louvre Museum in Paris

By Wam

Culture plays a key component in the friendly relations between the UAE and France, as both countries believe in the important role its plays in the development and peacemaking, said His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohamed made the remarks while touring the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Centre at the Musee du Louvre (Louvre Museum) in Paris today. The centre, located in the Pavillon de l’Horloge of the Museum, highlights the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"This Centre embodies the values advocated by the late Sheikh Zayed, including values of tolerance, cooperation and peaceful coexistence among peoples, irrespective of culture, religion, race, and geographical locations. The visitors get to know about his rich legacy and his inspiring endeavours to champion values of humanity, peace, stability and development for all peoples of the world," he added.

Sheikh Mohamed described the Louvre Museum as a 'global cultural icon' that safeguards human heritage across different eras of history and promotes arts and creativity.

"The Louvre is a living example of France's position as the epicentre of enlightenment, not only to Europe, but to the whole world."

Sheikh Mohamed noted that the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which was inaugurated in 2017, is a culmination of the profoundly strong relations between the UAE and France, especially in the cultural domains. He continued by saying that the Museum represents an example of cooperation in celebrating the common heritage of humanity and turning it into a symbol of peace in a volatile world.

"In today's world, we need the common heritage of humanity to unite peoples and nations in the face of global challenges," he stated.

Upon his arrival at the Museum, Sheikh Mohamed was received by Jean-Luc Martinez, President of the Musee du Louvre, and a number of officials. He was briefed on the different sections of the museum.

Sheikh Mohamed stopped at the portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. A minute of silence was observed.

Sheikh Mohamed also toured the Louvre medieval (Louvre of the Middle-Age). He stopped at the Saint-Louis-du-Louvre and also at the Sheikh Zayed Centre, which tells the history of the Louvre and interprets the collections held at the museum to millions of visitors every year, strengthening collaboration between the UAE and France, particularly in the cultural field.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied during his tour by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazroeui, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Lt. General Isa Saif bin Abalan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss stronger relations

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has emphasised that the UAE and France are partners in the fight against extremism and terrorism, support values of tolerance, promote dialogue, interaction and coexistence among peoples, civilisations and cultures, reject intolerance and hatred, and work for peace, stability and development in the Middle East and the world.

This was stated when His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met today with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, in Paris as part of his official visit to the country.

The two sides discussed cooperation and bilateral relations in a number of vital fields, ways to enhance the economy, trade, investments and ways to benefit from the multiple investment opportunities in the two countries in the light of the strong historic relations and joint strategic interests.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the President of France and his wishes of more progress and prosperity to the French people.

He also appreciated the desire of the French President to support the UAE-French relations, while stressing that the UAE is paying more attention to ties with France and always seeks to develop them in the political, economic, security, cultural and other areas.

Sheikh Mohamed said that there is a mutual pursuance between the two countries to continue consultations at the highest levels on joint issues, especially in light of the institutional frameworks to strengthen and promote such consultation, such as the joint UAE-France Committee and the UAE-France Strategic Dialogue, and others.

He pointed out that the partnership between the UAE and the French Republic depends not only on political, economic and security aspects, but on cultural aspects as well, which is reflected in many institutions, such as the Paris-Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Louvre Abu Dhabi as well as cooperation between the two countries for the protection of cultural heritage in conflict areas.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said that the ties between the two countries have transcended the concept of mutual economic, political and cultural interests to reach the level of convergence in a common humanitarian message that calls for dialogue of cultures and civilisations, spreading the concept of tolerance, rejecting all forms of extremism and terrorism, and achieving peace and prosperity for the peoples of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE is keen on strengthening its cultural and scientific relations, particularly with the friendly countries that have long historic contributions in these fields, based on a prime principle adopted by the country in its foreign policies, which is the importance of communicating with other peoples, cultures and civilisations which is essential for building strong and conscious relations.

The French President welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and was confident that it would contribute to enhancing constructive cooperation between both countries.

Macron asked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to reciprocate his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and his wishes of good health and happiness for him and further progress for the Emirati people.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.