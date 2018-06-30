Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suhail Mubarak Al Dhaheri at NMC Hospital

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited today Suhail Mubarak Al Dhaheri, who is receiving medical treatment at the New Medical Centre Hospital in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed was reassured on Al Dhaheri's health condition. He exchanged cordial talks with him and his family members while wishing him good health and speedy recovery.

Al Dhaheri and his family members extended thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his visit which reflects the leadership's care for the citizens.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied during his visit by Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.