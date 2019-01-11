Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tahnoun bin Mohammed

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Sheikh Tahnoun welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, with the two exchanging cordial talk about the achievements being made by the country under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who is pursuing the same path laid down by late Sheikh Zayed to ensure welfare and prosperity for UAE citizens.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouie, Undersecretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.