Mohammed bin Rashid amends Law regulating security industry in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No. 03 of 2018, which partially amends Law No. 12 of 2016 pertaining to the regulation of the security industry in Dubai.

The new Law amends Article No. 21 of Law No. 12 of 2016.

Pursuant to the amended Law, any violation of Law No. 12 of 2016 or its executive rules can invite fines of up to AED500,000. The fine can be doubled if the violation is repeated within a year, up to a maximum of AED1,000,000.

The Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council may issue a resolution to define the violations under the purview of this Law and the fines for such violations.

This Law is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Law No. 12 of 2016 seeks to regulate the security industry in Dubai through clear policies and procedures, establish a framework for standards and specifications for preventive security systems, oversee security service providers and support Dubai’s official security bodies.

According to the Law, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, SIRA, is the government entity responsible for licensing and monitoring security service providers in Dubai.