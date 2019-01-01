Mohammed bin Rashid an inspirational leader: Mansour bin Zayed

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is an inspiring leader who taught us that thinking that something is impossible to achieve "is the biggest prison man has ever made for himself" and that "we must all strive to conquer the impossible in the service of this dear homeland for it to remain at the forefront."

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed's service to the nation, Sheikh Mansour said, "We learned from His Highness to love the challenge, as he raised the level of ambition, aspiration, and achievement of Emiratis, who will now not settle for less than excellence in all fields."

In conclusion, the Minister said, "Sheikh Mohammed succeeded for over 50 years of innovative, trend-setting achievements in turning the impossible to possible."