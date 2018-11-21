Mohammed bin Rashid approves results of 3rd edition of Star System Ratings of government services

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that providing the best government services in the world is the standard and the main objective of every government entity in the UAE.

"We want government entities to provide the best services in the world. This is what we are looking for and we don’t accept any delays or hesitation or excuses that prevent us from achieving this goal," His Highness said while approving the results of the third edition of the Star Ratings for government services, which rated the services of 167 customers happiness centres of 20 federal departments.

"Six years ago, we launched the star ratings system that assess the services these entities provide. This system reflect the our work methodology through providing exceptional services that make people happy and improve their life quality, and set a model for world government to follow," His Highness said. "The UAE provide ideas to achieve people’s happiness and improve life’s quality of the society, and to implement this ideas in reality. The achievements of government entities reflects the realistic picture of what is requested from them in order to make people happy. We want to cement this image in clerks and customers that our government work on achieving the inspirations of the society and provide outstanding services."

His Highness congratulated all the entities that worked hard to achieve a higher rating, and urged them to speed up the work and streamline efforts to achieve better results in the future editions, which will help achieve the national agenda and further boost the UAE’s journey toward the desired future.

During this edition, only seven customers happiness centres of four government entities achieved 5-star ratings. While the number of centres that achieved 4-star ratings increased by 74 percent, while number of 3-star centres declined 23 percent compared to 2015 edition.

The system measure each department’s performance on the scale of ‘two to seven’ star ratings.