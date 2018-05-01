Mohammed bin Rashid meets business leaders attending ‘Dubai Majlis’

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that a strong partnership with the private sector has been a key pillar of the UAE’s flourishing business sector. The partnership provides the world with a successful model for such partnerships, he said.

His Highness’s remarks came as he met with business leaders and investors representing major international companies attending the ‘Dubai Majlis- Business Leaders Forum for Economic Growth with High Impact’ at Qasr Al Bahr in Dubai. The event was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the attendees at the event, and said that the UAE is keen to establish a strong dialogue with international firms to highlight new opportunities that can lead to productive partnerships, and help investors expand their business in the region using the UAE as a hub.

His Highness also said that the UAE is committed to supporting the international investment community by providing a conducive environment that ensures a high level of security and transparency. He also said that tolerance, peaceful coexistence and openness were key to the UAE’s success.

The event was attended by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai and Helal Saeed Almarri, the Director General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, the organiser of the event.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also attended part of the discussions at the Forum that saw the participation of more than 100 business leaders and heads of government entities. His Highness also discussed ways of promoting small and medium enterprises. At the event, he was briefed about the 40 proposals presented by business leaders that highlight priorities for the next phase of growth.