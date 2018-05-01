Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed receive winners of book awards

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received at the Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, the Scientific Authority of the Award and the publishers participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs were present.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed them and expressed appreciation for their role in developing values of knowledge in societies through their rich intellectual, creative and literary output.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that culture is the standard of the progress of nations and the proof of its success in building bridges of communication, coexistence and dialogue with various civilisations.

They pointed out that science and culture are an integral part of the UAE's cultural heritage, development and human development. They also stressed that the UAE's hosting of cultural pioneering figures, book fairs and intellectuals, ensures much-needed support and provides them with the appropriate environment to develop science and cultural works.

They reiterated that the UAE has become a point of contact and a global destination where the East and West meet.