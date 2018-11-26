Mohammed bin Rashid receives Prince Mohammed bin Salman

By WAM

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received Saudi Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia HE Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed and Saudi Crown Prince discussed bilateral relations, regional and international issues and the development plans launched by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.