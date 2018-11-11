Mohammed bin Rashid receives WEF President

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today Børge Brende, President and Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum, WEF. Mr. Brende is participating in the 3rd Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Mr. Brende to Dubai, lauded the strategic partnership between the World Economic Forum and the Global Future Councils, which will have positive impact on shaping the agenda for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2019 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, as well as the Forum’s ongoing global initiatives.