'Month of Smart Pay' initiative launched

The Department of Finance, DoF, of the Government of Dubai today launched a massive promotional campaign to encourage emirate's residents to increase their use of smart channels, for paying fees for various government transactions with all Dubai government entities.

The campaign is scheduled to start on Sunday and ends on Tuesday, 7th April, 2020.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of DoF, announced the initiative, named Month of Smart Pay, to encourage customers who deal with various government agencies under the Government of Dubai, to use smart channels to pay government services fees. He also announced the allocation of prizes worth two million dirhams to be given away to hundreds of individual winners. These winners will be chosen through weekly draws conducted by DoF during the entire month-long campaign.

"Through the Month of Smart Pay initiative, we aim to enhance the endeavours we started three years ago with a series of annual initiatives aimed at accelerating smart transformation in Dubai. Our goal is to make the smart channels the preferred payment option for all government services in the emirate, where the ultimately all government transactions will be done paperless, according to the objectives of the Dubai Paperless Strategy," he concluded.

Jamal Hamed Al Marri, Executive Director of the Central Accounts Sector at DoF, called upon all customers who deal with Dubai government entities to use smart channels, including different government mobile applications, especially 'Dubai Now', as well as websites.

"Carrying out the government transactions via smart channels contributes to saving time, effort and money on customers and help them avoid unnecessary gatherings and mixing with others in service centres, especially during this period when precautionary health measures are taken locally and globally. No need to emphasise that using smart channels in paying for transactions contributes to preserving environmental resources, rationalising fuel consumption and reducing carbon emissions," he concluded.

The Department of Finance has allocated prizes worth two million dirhams, which include four cars, hundreds of smartphones, tablets and smart watches, which will be drawn every week throughout the campaign. All fee and fine payments for all government services via smart channels, such as Dubai Now, other government applications and websites are automatically entered into the draws.

