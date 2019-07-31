Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Moroccan embassy's celebration on Throne Day

By Wam

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, attended on Tuesday evening, a reception hosted by Mohamed Ait Ali, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE, to mark the Throne Day.

The event, which was held at the Emirates Palace Hotel, was also attended by Abdullah Mattar Al Mazrouie, Director of Arab Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a number of senior officials and members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the Moroccan ambassador and people on the occasion, wishing Morocco more progress, welfare and prosperity.

Addressing the audience, the Moroccan ambassador highlighted the strong ties between the brotherly Emirati and Moroccan peoples and the keenness of the leaderships in both countries to further boost them.

The UAE-Morocco's model relations have been witnessing rapid growth in several fields, he said.