Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on death of mother of Sultan Al-Dheeb in Ras Al Khaimah

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has offered his condolences on the death of mother of Sultan Obaid Nasser Al-Dheeb.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Dhait Area, Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace for the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries and members of the Arab and Islamic communities, also offered condolences along with Sheikh Nahyan.