Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 10th UAE Cancer Congress in Dubai

By Wam

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and President of the UAE Genetics Association, has said that UAE healthcare vision highlights the importance of information and appropriate initiatives to educate the public on prevention and lifestyle medicines.

In his keynote speech at the 10th edition of the UAE Cancer Congress, UAECC, which he officially inaugurated today, the minister added that today medical science is able to offer multiple options of cancer treatment and able to highlight the importance of prevention which brings hope to the patient community.

The UAECC aims to promote the most recent advances in cancer research while also highlighting the various scientific developments in the field. The three-day event running until 13th October, is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions in partnership with UAE Genetics Association. It is held under the theme ‘Promoting Excellence in Oncology and Striking away Cancer’, at the InterContinental Festival City Hotel in Dubai.

"This congress is an important initiative to highlight the latest in cancer awareness, treatment, research and facilities available in our region," Sheikh Nahyan said.

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan toured the exhibition area with Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder and Chairperson of the UAE Genetic Disease Association; Dr. Shaheenah Dawood, UAE Cancer Congress President; Aiman Al Madani, CEO - Finance and Administration of INDEX Holding; and a number of high-profile leaders and experts in the field of cancer research, from the UAE and abroad. They were briefed about the latest tools and breakthrough scientific technologies used to treat various types of cancer.

For her part, Dr. Shaheenah Dawood said, "The 10th edition of the Congress comes at a time when the year 2018 saw the Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded jointly to James P. Allison and Tasuko Honjo for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation. As the world is focusing on reducing the cases of cancer, the event aims to encourage the oncology community to join hands in partnering, learning and building collaborations to allow for progress in research while also build initiatives that effectively combat this disease in our region."

She added that according to GLOBOCAN 2018 estimates, cancer incidence and mortality are rapidly growing worldwide and this year, 18.1 million new cancer cases are expected and more alarmingly 9.6 million cancer deaths are predicted across the globe. Moreover, the World Health Organization in 2015 estimated that cancer will be the 3rd leading cause of death before age 70 years in the UAE.

"While publishing their 12-year cancer incidence report, the Gulf Centre for Cancer Control noted that between 1998 and 2009 there has been an approximate 1.47 fold increase in the incidence of cancer among gulf nationals with long term projections indicating a further 1.8 fold increase by 2030," Dr. Dawood noted.

On the sidelines of the congress, the 1st Asia Pacific Middle East Biosimilar Summit was also inaugurated today, which is a dedicated gathering, focusing on the practical strategies and opportunities for biosimilar drugs, while also aiming to support the local and international Pharma and Biopharma companies who are seeking to lay out a viable roadmap in this highly competitive global biosimilar market.

According to experts, avoiding highly processed foods, red and processed meats and by diligently involving ourselves in various types of exercises, our natural immune system can be enabled to work efficiently, thereby defeating cancer at their nascent state. Studies suggest that nearly 75 percent of the risk of ‘colorectal cancer’ is thought to be related to your food choices while 86 percent of the risk of skin cancer is from sun exposure and 75 percent of cases of head and neck cancers are from smoking tobacco.

With over 14 scientific sessions, 100 poster presentations and the presence of over 200 top notch scientists, researchers and expert speakers from over 75 countries, the UAE Cancer Congress is expected to attract the participation of over 2,500 visitors and participants.

Running parallel to the conference, the exhibition offered over 33 companies an opportunity to showcase their latest technologies, while also providing a chance to network and collaborate with the leading doctors and specialists in the field.