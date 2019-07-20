National Committee of 'Year of Tolerance': Places of worship Law in final stage

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee of the 'Year of Tolerance', presided over the committee's meeting in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and the Committee's Vice Chairman.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the members of the committee, stressing the importance of consolidating values of tolerance within the UAE community through sustainable initiatives and projects that enhance the role of the UAE as a global capital for tolerance, civilisational coexistence and human brotherhood.

The Supreme National Committee for Tolerance said that the law on the licensing of places of worship in the UAE is in its final stages, which includes the required conditions and standards for licensing places of worship in a way that reflects the image of tolerance on the land of the state.

The Higher National Committee for Tolerance affirmed that the H1 of the ‘Year of Tolerance’ witnessed the implementation of more than 1,400 initiatives and projects that serve the seven pillars of the 'Year of Tolerance', while noting that diplomatic missions carried out more than 45 initiatives during the year.

Sheikh Abdullah directed the Ministry of Education to put in place appropriate mechanisms to educate school students about the Document on Human Fraternity at the beginning of the next academic year.

Among those who attended the meeting were Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, and Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

Following the decision by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declaring 2019 as the "Year of Tolerance", His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed the formation of the "Supreme National Committee for Tolerance".