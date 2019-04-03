New judges sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid

By Wam

Before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, a number of judges and members of public prosecutors transferred to work as judges in Dubai Courts, along with three newly appointed counsellors, took their oaths of office on Wednesday.

The ceremony took place at Zabeel Palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The judges took an oath to rule fairly and perform their duties honestly and faithfully and respect the effective legislation in Dubai and the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished the new judges success in their assignments and mission to fulfil and ensure justice for litigants. He instructed them to adhere to integrity and impartiality. All people are equal before the law, regardless of their nationality, religion, race or countries of origin, His Highness emphasised, adding that justice, equality and tolerance are noble human values that characterise the UAE people and society.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Essam Eisa Al Humaidan, Attorney-General of Dubai, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, among other Sheikhs and senior officials, were also present during the swearing in ceremony.