On directives of UAE President, ERC launches projects in hurricane-hit Fiji

By Wam

On the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC is implementing several development projects to support the education sector in areas affected by hurricanes in Fiji.

In implementation to the directives of the wise leadership, the ERC signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Economy of Fiji, which stipulates that it will build schools and basic services facilities and supply them with school equipment, at a cost of more than AED18.3 million.

The agreement will specify the working mechanisms and stages of cooperation of the projects, to reinforce the cooperation between both sides and achieve the relevant objectives of the wise leadership.

The agreement was signed in the Fijian capital, Suva, by Obaid Rahmat Al Baloushi, head of the ERC delegation that visited Fiji to implement a range of humanitarian projects, and Makereta Yuji Konorte, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, in the presence of Ahmed Salem Al Suwaidi, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Fiji.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stated that the ERC’s education projects in Fiji reflect the keenness of the UAE and its wise leadership to support the country’s development efforts, and pointed out that these projects are being monitored by Sheikh Hamdan.

"This step complements the humanitarian initiatives of the UAE, to help those affected by the humanitarian situation in the Pacific Ocean," Al Falahi said.

He added that the agreement is the start of a new phase of the ERC’s development and education initiatives in Fiji while noting that the presence of the ERC in the South Pacific reflects its global mission to help those affected by disasters and crises.

Al Falahi stressed that the ERC will ensure that its construction standards meet the highest specifications and comply with the nature of the areas hit by hurricanes, winds and earthquakes.

Konorte thanked the UAE for its humanitarian support and added that it is a source of support during humanitarian crises. She also thanked the ERC for its support.

Fiji is composed of over 300 islands, which have been hit by successive hurricanes over recent years, affecting the humanitarian conditions of local people and destroying basic infrastructure.