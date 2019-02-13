People are centre of government work: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed

By Wam

The 7th World Government Summit, the largest international gathering that aims to predict future government mechanisms and strategies, concluded on Tuesday.

The three-day summit witnessed the participation of officials, intellectuals and experts from over 140 governments around the world.

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said, "The World Government Summit is a knowledge platform for government officials, experts and designers of future government work. The three-day summit was also an opportunity for leaders and international organisations to meet, create partnerships, and launch initiatives that will help formulate the future of the world’s governments."

He also pointed out that the summit’s outcomes must create relevant future policies and strategies.

Historic Stage

Regarding the foundations of government work, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, "The work of governments is not only to serve their citizens today but must include keeping pace with the latest developments and preparing for the future. We are living in a historic era that is witnessing a turning point for government work, and we must prepare for the future of science and knowledge and unify international efforts."

"The future of the people is the most important, and we must transform from individual governments to an international one to serve humanity," he added.

The Centre for Development and Innovation

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said, "The World Government Summit is a regular annual meeting in the schedules of international experts and leaders who care about the future. The UAE has become the most important development and innovation centre in the region, and its experience in government work is in line with international standards."

The Interests of Citizens Come First

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed added that successful governments are those that can translate ideas, experiments and future scenarios into work programmes.

"No government can practice its work efficiently without taking into account its citizens’ interest," he said in conclusion.