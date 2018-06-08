President issues decrees approving agreements between UAE and number of countries

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decrees approving a group of agreements between the UAE and a number of governments of friendly countries and international organisations.

The decrees were published in the last publication of the Federal Official Gazette.

The decrees included the Federal Decree No. 84 of 2018 regarding endorsing of agreements between the UAE Government and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, FAO, on the amendment of the agreement signed on the FAO's Sub-Regional Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council States and Yemen and the Federal Decree No. 85 of 2018 regarding the ratification of the agreement signed between the Government of the UAE and Croatia to avoid double taxation in respect of taxes on income.

The Federal Decree No. 86 of 2018 ratifies the agreement between the Government of the UAE and the Government of the Republic of Moldova to avoid double taxation and prevent fiscal evasion with regard to income taxes.

The Federal Decree No. 87 of 2018 approves the agreement between the UAE and Moldova to encourage mutual protection of investments.

The Federal Decree No. 88 of 2018 ratifies the agreement between the UAE and Switzerland regarding exemption of a short-stay visa for holders of ordinary passports. The decrees also included the Federal Decree No. 89 of 2018, which approves the agreement between the UAE and Brazil on mutual exemption of pre-visa requirements of holders of ordinary passports.

The Federal Decree No. 90 of 2018 ratifies the agreement between the Government of the UAE and the Ukrainian Cabinet Council on Cultural Cooperation, the Federal Decree No. 91 of 2018 on the ratification of an agreement between the UAE and Lithuania on economic and technical cooperation, and the Federal Decree No. 92 of 2018 ratifies the agreement between the UAE and Bangladesh on air services between their territories and beyond.

The Federal Decree No. 93 ratifies the agreement between the UAE and the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe on air services between their territories and beyond.

The Federal Decree No. 94 ratifies the agreement between the UAE and Guinea-Bissau on air services between their territories and beyond. The Federal Decree No. 95 of 2018 ratifies the agreement between the UAE and the Democratic Republic of the Congo on air services between their territories and beyond, and the Federal Decree No. 96 of 2018 ratifies the agreement between the UAE and Malawi on air services between their territories and beyond.