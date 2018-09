By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decrees on the appointments of UAE ambassadors to a number of brotherly and friendly countries.

The Decrees published in the Official Gazette, stipulate the appointment of Eissa Abdullah Albasha Al Nuaimi as UAE Ambassador to Georgia; Salem Rashed Salem Al Owais to Colombia; Rashed Jumaa Mohammed Al Mansouri to Tunisia; and Khalifa AbdulRahman Al Marzouqi to Tanzania.