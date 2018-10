By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a Decree appointing Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak as the President's Special Envoy to China, with the decision being published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette.

President Khalifa also issued a Federal Decree appointing Ahmed Mohamed Sharif Ali Mohammed Al Khouri as Director General of the Federal Transport Authority Land & Maritime.