President of Iraq visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

By Wam

President of Iraq Barham Salih on Monday, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in Abu Dhabi, as part of his official visit to the UAE. He was accompanied by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and members of his accompanying delegation.

President Salih and his accompanying delegation visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is adjacent to the mosque and recalled his qualities and wise approach of enriching the culture of tolerance and peaceful co-existence among different nations of the world.

He toured the mosque and was briefed by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidly, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, about the history, components, and the various architectural styles that have been used in its construction.

At the end of the visit, President Salih was presented with a copy of the book, "Spaces of Light" book, which contains the winning photographs in the photography competition "Spaces of Light" that is organised by the Centre every year in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque. He also received a copy of the book, "The Houses of God", which deals with mosques in Islamic history.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is affiliated with the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and enjoys support and the follow up by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. It was established to become a cultural and intellectual platform that is formed on the combined basis of cultural and national values. The centre reflects the concepts and values enshrined by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the conscience and consciousness of the UAE, and constitutes an extension to the teachings of our religious values of national identity.