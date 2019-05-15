President receives written message from King Salman

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received today a written message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, inviting him to attend the 14th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, to be held in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the message as he received Turki Al Dakhil, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, at Al Bateen Palace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Al Dhakhil exchanged greetings on the Holy Month of Ramadan. The Saudi diplomat conveyed the greetings of King Salman to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his best wishes for further progress, prosperity and welfare to the people of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reciprocated the greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, expressing sincere wishes of more development and security for the people of Saudi Arabia.