President, VP, AD CP congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on Eid al-Fitr

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic countries, on the advent of the Eid al-Fitr.

In his messages, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished the leaders continued good health and well-being and their people further progress and prosperity. He also wished dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

Similar Eid greetings were also sent to Arab and Islamic leaders by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.