President, VP, AD CP congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on Eid al-Fitr

By
  • Wam
Published

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic countries, on the advent of the Eid al-Fitr.

In his messages, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished the leaders continued good health and well-being and their people further progress and prosperity. He also wished dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

Similar Eid greetings were also sent to Arab and Islamic leaders by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon