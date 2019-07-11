RAK CP orders establishment of Ras Al Khaimah Commercial Court

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, ordered the establishment of the Ras Al Khaimah Commercial Court.

The court will specialise in commercial cases and employ specialist judges, in implementation of Law No. 1 for 2019 stipulating that the new court will begin its work by September.

The law also stipulates the establishment of offices to manage specialist commercial cases, by assessing the cases before referring them to judges.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Khateri, Chairman of the Courts Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said that the new court is a unique addition to the emirate’s legal system, which will rule on commercial cases, reflecting the support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud for the development of the emirate’s legal system.

Sheikh Mohammed instructed working teams to complete the necessary preparations as soon as possible, to guarantee that the court can begin its work by its scheduled launch date, Al Khateri added.

Al Khateri then thanked Sheikh Mohammed, who is leading the continuous development of Ras Al Khaimah’s judicial system.