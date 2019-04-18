RAK Ruler honours winners of 13th Government Excellence Award

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, yesterday honoured the winners of the 13th Government Excellence Award.

The award was launched by the Saqr Government Excellence Programme to promote the culture of excellence and innovation in the administrative work of the Ras Al Khaimah Government.

In a speech, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr said, "Excellence and innovation involve the use of a comprehensive working system, and is required by our government to create an appropriate working environment, according to the highest international standards of quality."

"Our true wealth is our youth who can make a positive impact and apply the concept of excellent government performance in their work environment, as well as encourage innovation and utilise advanced technology to improve government services. It is important to prepare two or three generations of young citizens to work in our government institutions as leaders of the future," he added.

"Over 13 years, the Saqr Programme for Government Excellence has prepared future local government leaders, who are now managing our government authorities. Ras Al Khaimah has adopted the culture of excellence and innovation in its administrative work, enabling it to occupy the first position globally in a report by the World Bank on the ease of doing business, as well as the first internationally in terms of ownership registration procedures," he further added.

Sheikh Saud honoured the winners of the award’s various categories, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Executive Council and Director-General of the Saqr Programme for Government Excellence.