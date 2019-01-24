RAK Ruler meets Italian Ambassador, explores fostering ties

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Liborio Stellino, the Italian Ambassador to the UAE on Thursday.

At the meeting, which was held at Sheikh Saud's Palace, the two sides explored prospects of enhancing joint cooperation between the UAE and Italy, and ways to develop and strengthen existing trade and economic relations.

The Italian Ambassador, in turn, praised the level of trade and investment relations between both countries, lauding the economic and tourism development as well as the favourable investment climate witnessed by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

A number of Italian companies specialised in the industrial, service and commercial sectors are based in Ras Al Khaimah to enhance their access to the GCC markets and the Middle East region. They are benefitting from the investment opportunities, services and facilities offered by the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ.

The meeting was attended by Mubarak Ali Al Shamsi, Advisor to the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, Rashid Suwaidan Al Khatiri, Director-General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, and a number of officials.