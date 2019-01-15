RAK Ruler orders archaeological dig on historic site in Al Hamraniyah

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, ordered an expanded archaeological excavation of a historic site in Al Hamraniyah, Ras Al Khaimah, where ancient artefacts and relics were found, to assess the site and its historic and social value.

He ordered the excavation while receiving clay and metal fragments and old jewellery found by Saeed Salem bin Naye’ Al Tunaiji, who gifted them to Sheikh Saud.

Sheikh Saud ordered the transfer of the artefacts to the Department of Antiquities and Museums in Ras Al Khaimah while valuing the personal efforts of the general public to preserve the historic heritage of the UAE and study the region’s inter-connected ancient civilisations and nature of life.

Al Tunaiji stated that the artefacts he found are part of the country’s heritage and tell many old stories, which need to be researched and studied by archaeologists. He, therefore, gifted them to Sheikh Saud, who is keen to preserve and document the history of the emirate and its ancient civilisations.

Several officials attended the meeting.