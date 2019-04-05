RAK Ruler receives Danish ambassador

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, Ambassador of Denmark to the UAE, and discussed with him prospects for joint cooperation across trade and economic fields between Denmark and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Danish diplomat highlighted the trade and investment cooperation between the UAE and Denmark and praised the economic and tourist progress as well as the encouraging investment environment in the emirate.

More than 40 Danish companies specialising in administrative consultancy, general trade, marketing and research and other sectors are operating in the emirate, which they consider as a gateway to Gulf and Middle Eastern markets. More than 4,000 Danish holidaymakers visited Ras Al Khaimah in 2018, a growth of 19 percent compared with 2017.