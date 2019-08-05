Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 208 inmates

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 208 inmates from penal and correctional facilities in the emirate for good conduct considerations ahead of Eid Al Adha.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, called for the necessary measure to implement the order by His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in coordination with the General Directorate of Ras Al Khaimah Police before the auspicious occasion.

The gesture comes within the framework of H.H. Sheikh Saud's keenness to provide the inmates a chance to start a new chapter in life, bring joy to their families, and help reintegrate them into society.