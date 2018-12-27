Saif bin Zayed issues resolution on regulations governing police attachés

By Wam

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, issued Ministerial Resolution No. 440 of 2018 on regulations governing the roles of police attachés. The resolution was published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette.

The resolution concerns all police officers affiliated to Arab, regional and international organisations, as well as UAE officers seconded to foreign governments and international bodies, or those seconded to UAE government bodies outside of the country.

Concerning secondments, the resolution stipulates conditions concerning financial provisions to police attachés. The concerned authorities at the Ministry shall amend the secondment decisions issued before the resolution, to reflect the changes specified.