Saudi King receives Mohammed bin Rashid

By Wam

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdualziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, today received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who is leading a delegation from the public and private sectors in the UAE at the Future Investment Initiative, currently taking place in Riyadh.

During the meeting, which was held at Riyadh's Arqa Palace, the Saudi King welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and his accompanying delegation, as well as heads of state, government, ministers, and representatives of the countries participating in event.

King Salman hosted a banquet in honour of the guests.

The meeting was attended by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of the Ministers, and Minister of Defence.